US to Table UNSC Resolution Condemning Russian Referenda - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The United States will table a resolution in the UN Security Council to condemn Russian referenda held in regions in Ukraine, the US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"The United States will be tabling a resolution condemning the sham referenda being held in Ukrainian territory," Thomas-Greenfield told journalists on Tuesday.

The United States knows that the outcomes of these "sham referenda" were predetermined in Moscow, she added.

The UN Security Council meeting on the referenda in Ukraine was conducted upon a request by the United States, Albania and Ukraine.

United Nations Under Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo said the referenda do not represent a genuine popular will and added they are against international law.