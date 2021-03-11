UrduPoint.com
US to Take Action Against 'Egregious' Human Rights Violations in Hong Kong - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The United States will continue to take action against individuals responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a congressional hearing.

"We need to advise our businesses as well that there are sanctions on the books, that they need to be mindful of if they're operating in Hong Kong, there are certain risks that come along with that," Blinken said on Wednesday. "We will continue to do that and speak out and take action against egregious violations of democracy and human rights in Hong Kong."

Hong Kong experienced over the past two years a series of protests against the city leadership and the central government, accompanied by violent clashes with the police and assaults on state facilities, including the Legislative Council.

In late June 2020, China adopted a law that adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries. The law sparked mass protests in Hong Kong, as the critics of the law in China's special administrative region and abroad fear that it may limit Hong Kong's exclusive rights and freedoms.

Meanwhile, China insists the law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the fundamental freedoms of the local population.

