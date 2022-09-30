UrduPoint.com

US To Take Action At UNSC To Hold Russia Accountable For Referendums - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 09:28 PM

US to Take Action at UNSC to Hold Russia Accountable for Referendums - Blinken

The United States will take action on Friday at the UN Security Council to hold Russia accountable for the accession referendums in four former Ukrainian territories, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States will take action on Friday at the UN Security Council to hold Russia accountable for the accession referendums in four former Ukrainian territories, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We're also taking action today at the United Nations Security Council to hold Russia accountable for the sham referenda, and the purported annexation of Russia blocks the Security Council from carrying out its responsibilities. We will ask the UN General Assembly where every country has a vote to make clear that it's unacceptable to redraw borders by force, every country has a stake in condemning the steps," he said at a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Vote United States From

Recent Stories

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in six ..

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in sixth T20I match

10 minutes ago
 'Deeply hurt' Vilda drops Spain rebels in depleted ..

'Deeply hurt' Vilda drops Spain rebels in depleted women's squad

22 seconds ago
 Kyiv requests accelerated membership to NATO: Zele ..

Kyiv requests accelerated membership to NATO: Zelensky

23 seconds ago
 Govt to provide employment to daily-wage labourers ..

Govt to provide employment to daily-wage labourers

25 seconds ago
 Germany, France Promoting EU Platform for Joint Ga ..

Germany, France Promoting EU Platform for Joint Gas Procurement - Document

27 seconds ago
 2 more reports positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more reports positive for corona in Balochistan

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.