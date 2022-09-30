US to Take Action at UNSC to Hold Russia Accountable for Referendums - Blinken

The United States will take action on Friday at the UN Security Council to hold Russia accountable for the accession referendums in four former Ukrainian territories, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States will take action on Friday at the UN Security Council to hold Russia accountable for the accession referendums in four former Ukrainian territories, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We're also taking action today at the United Nations Security Council to hold Russia accountable for the sham referenda, and the purported annexation of Russia blocks the Security Council from carrying out its responsibilities. We will ask the UN General Assembly where every country has a vote to make clear that it's unacceptable to redraw borders by force, every country has a stake in condemning the steps," he said at a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.