US To Take Action In Coming Days On Chinese Apps Including TikTok - White House

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

US to Take Action in Coming Days on Chinese Apps Including TikTok - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Trump administration will take action in the coming days on Chinese social media applications such as the video-sharing platform TikTok due to US national security concerns, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"He [President Donald Trump] and Secretary [Mike] Pompeo have said that the US will take action in the coming days on Chinese apps, including TikTok, due to the national security risk," McEnany said.

On Monday, microsoft said that it plans to conclude negotiations with ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, on the purchase of the video-sharing application no later than September 15.

Trump set a September 15 deadline for the purchase to be completed by Microsoft or by another US company. If a deal is not reached, Trump said the US government will ban TikTok.

Trump also told reporters on Monday that a substantial portion of the sale's proceeds, which US media speculated to be as high as $50 billion, should go to the US Treasury Department.

