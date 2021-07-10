UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Take Action In Response To Ransomware Attacks In Days, Weeks Ahead - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

US to Take Action in Response to Ransomware Attacks in Days, Weeks Ahead - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The Biden administration will take retaliatory action against cybercriminal groups responsible for attacks against the United States in the days and weeks ahead, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"I think the President [Joe Biden] was asked today if he expected the United States to take action, to follow up he said 'yes,'" the official said during a telephone briefing. "We're not going to telegraph what those actions will be precisely, some of them will be manifest and visible, some of them may not be. We expect those to take place in the days and weeks ahead."

