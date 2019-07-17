US to Take All Measures to Protect Domestic Industries From China - Trade Representative

The Trump administration remains determined to protect US businesses and workers from unfair competition and subsidies initiated by China, the Office of the US Trade Representative said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Trump administration remains determined to protect US businesses and workers from unfair competition and subsidies initiated by China, the Office of the US Trade Representative said on Tuesday.

"The United States is determined to take all necessary steps to ensure a level playing field so that China and its SOEs [State-Owned Enterprises] stop injuring US workers and businesses," the US Trade Representative said in a statement.

The statement was commenting on a new World Trade Organization (WTO) report released earlier on Tuesday on countervailing duty measures on certain products from China.

"Today's appellate report recognizes that the United States has proved that China uses State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to subsidize and distort its economy," the statement said.

The majority in the report says that the United States must still use distorted Chinese prices to measure subsidies, but that conclusion ignored the findings of the World Bank and other objective evidence, all cited by the US government, the statement added.