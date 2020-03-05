US to Take All Steps to Protect Americans After ICC Allows Afghan War Probes - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States will do its utmost to protect its citizens after the International Criminal Court (ICC) decided to allow probes into possible war crimes committed in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in a press briefing on Thursday

"This is a truly breathtaking action by an unaccountable political institution masquerading as a legal body," Pompeo said. "I will reiterate one more time, the United States is not a party to the ICC. And we will take all necessary measures to protect our citizens from this renegade unlawful so-called court."