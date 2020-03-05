UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Take All Steps To Protect Americans After ICC Allows Afghan War Probes - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:21 PM

US to Take All Steps to Protect Americans After ICC Allows Afghan War Probes - Pompeo

The United States will do its utmost to protect its citizens after the International Criminal Court (ICC) decided to allow probes into possible war crimes committed in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The United States will do its utmost to protect its citizens after the International Criminal Court (ICC) decided to allow probes into possible war crimes committed in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in a press briefing on Thursday.

"This is a truly breathtaking action by an unaccountable political institution masquerading as a legal body," Pompeo said. "I will reiterate one more time, the United States is not a party to the ICC. And we will take all necessary measures to protect our citizens from this renegade unlawful so-called court."

Related Topics

Afghanistan ICC United States Criminals All From Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives honorary Drama PhD from Sud ..

40 minutes ago

EU Brexit chief warns of 'serious divergences' wit ..

29 seconds ago

Lawyer of 2015 Russian Jet Crash Victims' Families ..

31 seconds ago

US Evaluating 'Handful of Things' Turkey Requested ..

33 seconds ago

Serbia Sees Attempts to Stop TurkStream Laying Thr ..

34 seconds ago

FIFA, Asian Football Associations Propose Delay of ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.