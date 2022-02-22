WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) calls for a swift and firm response, and added that the United States, in coordination with partners, will take relevant steps.

"Kremlin recognition of the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" as "independent" requires a swift and firm response, and we will take appropriate steps in coordination with partners," Blinken wrote on Twitter.