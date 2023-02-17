US to Take Down Any Object Posing Threat, Update Rules for Unmanned Aerial Objects - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United States will take down any object that poses a threat to the safety or security of Americans and is going to update the rules for launching unmanned objects in US airspace, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, after four unmanned aerial objects were shot down over North America this month.

"If any object presents a threat to the safety and security of American people, I will take it down," Biden said. "We'll update the rules and regulations for launching and maintaining unmanned objects in the skies above the United States of America."