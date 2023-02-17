UrduPoint.com

US To Take Down Any Object Posing Threat, Update Rules For Unmanned Aerial Objects - Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US to Take Down Any Object Posing Threat, Update Rules for Unmanned Aerial Objects - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United States will take down any object that poses a threat to the safety or security of Americans and is going to update the rules for launching unmanned objects in US airspace, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, after four unmanned aerial objects were shot down over North America this month.

"If any object presents a threat to the safety and security of American people, I will take it down," Biden said. "We'll update the rules and regulations for launching and maintaining unmanned objects in the skies above the United States of America."

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College gra ..

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

41 minutes ago
 Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's ..

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup

47 minutes ago
 NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in ..

NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..

47 minutes ago
 UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding ..

UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding Members Unhelpful in Search fo ..

47 minutes ago
 One in 10 Homes in Quake-Hit Turkish Areas Collaps ..

One in 10 Homes in Quake-Hit Turkish Areas Collapsed, Irreparable - Urbanization ..

47 minutes ago
 Berlin Has Not Banned Siemens From Equipment Suppl ..

Berlin Has Not Banned Siemens From Equipment Supplies to Rosatom's Akkuyu NPP - ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.