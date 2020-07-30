UrduPoint.com
US To Take More Actions On Human Rights Violations Against Minorities In China - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:57 PM

US to Take More Actions on Human Rights Violations Against Minorities in China - Pompeo

The Trump administration will take additional actions in order to prevent human rights violations against minorities in western China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Trump administration will take additional actions in order to prevent human rights violations against minorities in western China, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"You can get rest assured that there are further actions, including further actions with respect to human rights violations that the Department of State and Department of Treasury are working to complete," Pompeo told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

