US to Take 'Reciprocal Action' After France Imposes Digital Tax on US Tech Goods - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The United States will take reciprocal action against France after it imposed a digital tax an US technology companies, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday.

"France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies," Trump said via Twitter. "If anybody taxes them, it should be their home country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron's foolishness shortly."