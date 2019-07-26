US to Take 'Reciprocal Action' After France Imposes Digital Tax on US Tech Goods - Trump

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:29 PM
The United States will take reciprocal action against France after it imposed a digital tax an US technology companies, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday
"France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies," Trump said via Twitter. "If anybody taxes them, it should be their home country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron's foolishness shortly."