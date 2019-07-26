UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Take 'Reciprocal Action' After France Imposes Digital Tax On US Tech Goods - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:29 PM

US to Take 'Reciprocal Action' After France Imposes Digital Tax on US Tech Goods - Trump

The United States will take reciprocal action against France after it imposed a digital tax an US technology companies, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The United States will take reciprocal action against France after it imposed a digital tax an US technology companies, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday.

"France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies," Trump said via Twitter. "If anybody taxes them, it should be their home country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron's foolishness shortly."

Related Topics

USA Technology Twitter France Trump United States

Recent Stories

Government is moving away from Kashmir struggle , ..

9 minutes ago

Some 2,000 Sudanese Returnees from Libya to Access ..

51 seconds ago

Amnesty says 59 opposition members tortured in Cam ..

53 seconds ago

Europe heatwave relents as travel chaos causes new ..

3 minutes ago

Opening La Liga weekend in chaos as federation mov ..

3 minutes ago

Gatlin 'chasing unicorns' ahead of Worlds, Olympic ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.