US To Take 'Reciprocal Action' After France Imposes Digital Tax On Tech Goods - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:49 PM

US to Take 'Reciprocal Action' After France Imposes Digital Tax on Tech Goods - Trump

The United States will take reciprocal action against France after it imposed a digital tax an US technology companies, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The United States will take reciprocal action against France after it imposed a digital tax an US technology companies, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday.

"France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies," Trump said via Twitter. "If anybody taxes them, it should be their home country, the USA.

We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron's foolishness shortly."

French President Emmanuel Macron has signed into a law a 3 percent digital tax on tech companies that make at least $834 million in global revenue, according to media reports. The tax is expected to affect US tech companies like Facebook and Amazon.

In April, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged France not to approve a digital services tax that could impact US technology firms.

