US to Take Steps to Restrict Air Travel to Belarus After Ryanair Incident - Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The US Department of Transportation is due to take steps to restrict air travel to Belarus in response to the Ryanair incident, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the plans.

The department is reportedly planning to make an announcement on Tuesday.

On May 23, a Ryanair airplane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to have been fake. Two of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Belarus designates as extremist, and his girlfriend, Russian national Sofia Sapega, were detained during the stopover. Since the incident, the EU has blocked Belarus airlines from flying to the bloc and stopped carriers from its 27 nations from using Belarusian airspace.