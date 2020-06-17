US to Take Steps Wednesday to Prevent Assad From Securing Military Victory in Syria- Envoy

The United States will take decisive steps on Wednesday to prevent the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad from securing a military victory in Syria, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told the UN Security Council on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The United States will take decisive steps on Wednesday to prevent the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad from securing a military victory in Syria, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"We will continue to reject any attempt by the Assad regime and its allies to use military force, obstruction or disinformation to bypass United Nations efforts to restore peace in Syria," Craft said. "Today and tomorrow, the Trump administration will take decisive steps to prevent the Assad regime from securing a military victory and to spear the regime and its allies back toward Special Envoy Pedersen and the United Nations-led political process."