UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Take Steps Wednesday To Prevent Assad From Securing Military Victory In Syria- Envoy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:44 AM

US to Take Steps Wednesday to Prevent Assad From Securing Military Victory in Syria- Envoy

The United States will take decisive steps on Wednesday to prevent the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad from securing a military victory in Syria, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told the UN Security Council on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The United States will take decisive steps on Wednesday to prevent the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad from securing a military victory in Syria, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"We will continue to reject any attempt by the Assad regime and its allies to use military force, obstruction or disinformation to bypass United Nations efforts to restore peace in Syria," Craft said. "Today and tomorrow, the Trump administration will take decisive steps to prevent the Assad regime from securing a military victory and to spear the regime and its allies back toward Special Envoy Pedersen and the United Nations-led political process."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Trump United States From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.