US to target banks that help Russian war in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States said Friday it will impose sanctions on foreign banks that support Russia's war in Ukraine, in a new bid to exert economic pressure on Moscow

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The United States said Friday it will impose sanctions on foreign banks that support Russia's war in Ukraine, in a new bid to exert economic pressure on Moscow.

Under an executive order to be signed Friday by President Joe Biden, the United States will impose so-called secondary sanctions against financial institutions that back companies already targeted for supporting Russia's defense industry.

"We are sending an unmistakable message: anyone supporting Russia's unlawful war effort is at risk of losing access to the US financial system," Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor, said in a statement.