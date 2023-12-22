Open Menu

US To Target Banks That Help Russian War In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 08:36 PM

The United States said Friday it will impose sanctions on foreign banks that support Russia's war in Ukraine, in a new bid to exert economic pressure on Moscow

Under an executive order to be signed Friday by President Joe Biden, the United States will impose so-called secondary sanctions against financial institutions that back companies already targeted for supporting Russia's defense industry.

"We are sending an unmistakable message: anyone supporting Russia's unlawful war effort is at risk of losing access to the US financial system," Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security advisor, said in a statement.

