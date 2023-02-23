US to Target Chinese Companies in New Russia Sanctions Package on Friday - Nuland

The United States is going to target Chinese companies as part of a new sanctions package on Russia that is scheduled to be announced on Friday on the one-year anniversary of Russia's special military operation, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

"We have already made clear that we are prepared to sanction Chinese companies. We've done it already. There will be in the sanctions packages that we will be announcing tomorrow, on the one-year anniversary of the war. We will also be putting other constraints on entities, Chinese based or Chinese subs of entities in Europe, which we think are active in evading sanctions," Nuland said during a virtual discussion organized by The Washington Post.