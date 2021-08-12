UrduPoint.com

US To Temporarily Deploy Personnel To Kabul Airport To Assist In Drawdown - State Dept

US to Temporarily Deploy Personnel to Kabul Airport to Assist in Drawdown - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) In the coming weeks, the US Defence Department will deploy additional personnel to the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul to assist in the drawdown of its embassy staff from the country, State Department Spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

"In order to facilitate this reduction [in civilian presence], the Department of Defense will temporarily deploy additional personnel to Hamid Karzai international airport," Price said.

