US To Terminate Sanctions Waiver For Iran's Fordow Facility Effective December 15 - Pompeo

Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:50 AM

US to Terminate Sanctions Waiver for Iran's Fordow Facility Effective December 15 - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The United States will terminate its sanctions waiver for Iran's Fordow nuclear facility effective December 15 in response to Tehran's latest uranium enrichment activities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press conference on Monday.

"The United States will terminate the sanctions waiver related to the nuclear facility at Fordow effective December 15, 2019," Pompeo told reporters.

Pompeo added that Iran should reverse its enrichment activity at the nuclear facility immediately. The United States rejects Iran's nuclear extortion approach and calls on the international community to do the same, he said.

On May 8, Iran began to gradually reduce its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. On November 7, Tehran began enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as part of the fourth stage of reducing its obligations.

According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country plans to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at its Fordow nuclear facility. Tehran has repeatedly stressed its readiness to reverse these steps if the signatories of the Iran nuclear deal address the country's interests, particularly economic ones, amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

