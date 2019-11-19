(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The United States will terminate its sanctions waiver for Iran's Fordow nuclear facility effective December 15 in response to Tehran's latest uranium enrichment activities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press conference on Monday.

"The United States will terminate the sanctions waiver related to the nuclear facility at Fordow effective December 15, 2019," Pompeo told reporters.