UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Test Launch Unarmed Minuteman III Ballistic Missile On Wednesday - Air Force Base

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:56 PM

US to Test Launch Unarmed Minuteman III Ballistic Missile on Wednesday - Air Force Base

The United States will test launch an unarmed nuclear-capable ballistic missile, the Minuteman III, on Wednesday from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The United States will test launch an unarmed nuclear-capable ballistic missile, the Minuteman III, on Wednesday from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

"An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM] is scheduled for Wednesday, May 5, between 12:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. [07:15 to 13:15 GMT] from north Vandenberg," the base said in a press release, adding that "the purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system."

The previous test launch of the Minutemen III was conducted in February.

During the test, the re-entry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles from the launch site at the Vandenberg Air Force Base to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The US conducts periodic test launches to check the accuracy and reliability of its ICBM system.

The three-stage land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles of the Minuteman family were originally intended for nuclear deterrence during the Cold War. The LGM-30G Minuteman III is now the only land-based ICBM in service in the United States. The missile is capable of hitting targets within a radius of about 8,100 miles.

Related Topics

Nuclear Vehicle Marshall Islands United States SITE February May Family From Weapon

Recent Stories

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

4 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

10 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

24 minutes ago

IPL 2021 postponed

36 minutes ago

Nigeria army dismisses suggestions of takeover fro ..

34 seconds ago

UN chief welcomes Somali move to return to agreed ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.