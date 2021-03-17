US to Test Long-Range Discrimination Radar in Alaska Next Month - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States will begin testing its long-range ballistic missile defense radar in Alaska in April, Northern Command and North American Defense Command (NORAD) chief General Glen VanHerck said on Tuesday.

"With regards to radar in Alaska, the long-range discrimination is on track. Next month, we'll begin initial testing capability," VanHerck said. "I look forward to the initial operational capability in September."

In August, Lockheed Martin said the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has started to erect long-range radar panels in its new facility in the US state of Alaska.

In July, the US Air Force said in a report that the United States plans to counter growing threats to its interests in the Arctic by upgrading systems to detect enemy missiles with over-the-horizon radar and satellite surveillance, while responding to threats with fifth-generation aircraft such as the F-35 at bases in Alaska and possibly Greenland,.