The United States will present its proposals on the placement of missiles and the scope of military exercises in Europe at the upcoming strategic stability talks with Russia to test Moscow's resolve to settle the Ukrainian crisis through diplomacy, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the plans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The United States will present its proposals on the placement of missiles and the scope of military exercises in Europe at the upcoming strategic stability talks with Russia to test Moscow's resolve to settle the Ukrainian crisis through diplomacy, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The US negotiators will be looking to test if Russia is ready to seriously discuss ways to mitigate tensions around Ukraine or if it is making unworkable demands as a delay tactic to further its own agenda, the Washington Post said.

Next week, Russia and the United States will hold another round of dialogue on strategic stability in Geneva, followed by a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels and consultations within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna.