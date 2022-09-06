US to Test Unarmed Minuteman III ICBM Wednesday From California - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The United States will test a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday from a military base in California, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"There will be an operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike command unarmed Minuteman three intercontinental ballistic missile early tomorrow morning, September 7 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The launch was planned in advance and the United States has notified the Russian government, Ryder said.