UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Thoroughly Study Putin's Positive Proposals On Climate Agenda - Envoy Kerry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:19 AM

US to Thoroughly Study Putin's Positive Proposals on Climate Agenda - Envoy Kerry

The United States will thoroughly study the ideas of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the climate agenda, these proposals are very positive, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United States will thoroughly study the ideas of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the climate agenda, these proposals are very positive, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said.

Earlier, the State Department said that Kerry had had a telephone conversation with Putin during his visit to Russia.

The Russian president offered to cooperate in collecting satellite data, which can provide information on greenhouse gas emissions and help to find out how much people are sticking to their promises, Kerry said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

Putin also mentioned the options for cooperation in decarbonization, reforestation technologies, special approaches to solutions based on environmental requirements, and so on, he noted.

In general, President Putin voiced a whole range of very positive ideas, Kerry said.

In addition, the Russian leader very clearly reaffirmed what he was talking about at the climate summit and agreed on the need to act during the 2020-2030 period, the US envoy said.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin United States Gas

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

20 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

2 hours ago

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

2 hours ago

US, Russia Could Exchange Technologies to Reduce E ..

17 seconds ago

AJK polls: Farrukh condemns attack on PTI rally

20 seconds ago

EPA Must Ban 'Forever Chemicals' in Fracking Posin ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.