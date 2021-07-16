(@FahadShabbir)

The United States will thoroughly study the ideas of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the climate agenda, these proposals are very positive, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United States will thoroughly study the ideas of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the climate agenda, these proposals are very positive, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said.

Earlier, the State Department said that Kerry had had a telephone conversation with Putin during his visit to Russia.

The Russian president offered to cooperate in collecting satellite data, which can provide information on greenhouse gas emissions and help to find out how much people are sticking to their promises, Kerry said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

Putin also mentioned the options for cooperation in decarbonization, reforestation technologies, special approaches to solutions based on environmental requirements, and so on, he noted.

In general, President Putin voiced a whole range of very positive ideas, Kerry said.

In addition, the Russian leader very clearly reaffirmed what he was talking about at the climate summit and agreed on the need to act during the 2020-2030 period, the US envoy said.