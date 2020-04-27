UrduPoint.com
US To Tighten Restrictions On Military Exports To Russia, China, Venezuela - Filing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:06 PM

The United States is planning to impose additional restrictions on the export of military items to Russia, China and Venezuela, the US Department of Commerce said in a filing scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The United States is planning to impose additional restrictions on the export of military items to Russia, China and Venezuela, the US Department of Commerce said in a filing scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

"The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to expand license requirements on exports, reexports, and transfers (in-country) of items intended for military end use or military end users in the People's Republic of China (China), Russia, or Venezuela," the document said.

This rule will come into effect 60 days after its publication.

The new rule creates additional measures to control certain items exported for military end use. Such exports include chemicals, software, technologies and other goods, the document said.

The rule also adds new requirements for filing documents related to exports to Russia, China and Venezuela.

