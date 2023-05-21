US to Train Ukrainian Pilots for F-16 Fighter Jets Alongside Allies - Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) The United States along with its partners will launch a training program for Ukraine's military pilots on the fourth generation fighter aircraft including F-16s, US President Joe Biden has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at G7 summit in Japan.

"I told him the United States together with our allies and partners is going to begin training Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation fighter aircraft including F-16s to strengthen Ukraine's air force as part of a long term commitment to Ukraine's ability to defend itself," Biden told a press conference on Sunday.