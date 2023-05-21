UrduPoint.com

US To Train Ukrainian Pilots For F-16 Fighter Jets Alongside Allies - Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2023 | 03:30 PM

US to Train Ukrainian Pilots for F-16 Fighter Jets Alongside Allies - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) The United States along with its partners will launch a training program for Ukraine's military pilots on the fourth generation fighter aircraft including F-16s, US President Joe Biden has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at G7 summit in Japan.

"I told him the United States together with our allies and partners is going to begin training Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation fighter aircraft including F-16s to strengthen Ukraine's air force as part of a long term commitment to Ukraine's ability to defend itself," Biden told a press conference on Sunday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Japan United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing ..

Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing global investments in fast-gro ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

13 hours ago
 Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.