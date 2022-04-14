US to Train Ukrainians on Newly Arriving Military Equipment in Europe - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The training of Ukrainians on how to operate new military systems that are being delivered to their country will take a "few days" and will be most likely conducted in Europe, a senior US Defense Department official said on Thursday.

"We do not assess that it's going to take longer than a few days max to get them trained up on those systems," the official said during a press briefing. "Most likely it will occur in Europe. That's the working plan right now."

The systems the Ukrainian military will learn to use include howitzers, counter artillery radars and the Sentinel air defense radars, the official said.

US European Command chief Gen. Tod Wolters is "aggressively" working out how to provide the training without pulling out significant number of Ukrainian fighters from the country amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the official added.

President Joe Biden said he had approved an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance to Ukraine. The new package includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers and Soviet-made helicopters. This package is the seventh drawdown of equipment from US inventories for Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.�