UrduPoint.com

US To Train Ukrainians On Newly Arriving Military Equipment In Europe - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 10:11 PM

US to Train Ukrainians on Newly Arriving Military Equipment in Europe - Pentagon

The training of Ukrainians on how to operate new military systems that are being delivered to their country will take a "few days" and will be most likely conducted in Europe, a senior US Defense Department official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The training of Ukrainians on how to operate new military systems that are being delivered to their country will take a "few days" and will be most likely conducted in Europe, a senior US Defense Department official said on Thursday.

"We do not assess that it's going to take longer than a few days max to get them trained up on those systems," the official said during a press briefing. "Most likely it will occur in Europe. That's the working plan right now."

The systems the Ukrainian military will learn to use include howitzers, counter artillery radars and the Sentinel air defense radars, the official said.

US European Command chief Gen. Tod Wolters is "aggressively" working out how to provide the training without pulling out significant number of Ukrainian fighters from the country amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the official added.

President Joe Biden said he had approved an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance to Ukraine. The new package includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers and Soviet-made helicopters. This package is the seventh drawdown of equipment from US inventories for Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.�

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Luhansk Donetsk February From Million

Recent Stories

Secretary prosecution reviews performance of case ..

Secretary prosecution reviews performance of case management system

33 seconds ago
 Greens' Lisa Paus to be new German family minister ..

Greens' Lisa Paus to be new German family minister

34 seconds ago
 Russia accuses Ukraine of helicopter strike on bor ..

Russia accuses Ukraine of helicopter strike on border town

36 seconds ago
 OSCE Report on Ukraine Has Only Fakes Accusing Rus ..

OSCE Report on Ukraine Has Only Fakes Accusing Russia - Russian Rights Commissio ..

40 seconds ago
 Police Shooting of Black Man in Michigan Sparks Re ..

Police Shooting of Black Man in Michigan Sparks Recurring Protests Following Vid ..

5 minutes ago
 Village in Russia's Belgorod Region Shelled From U ..

Village in Russia's Belgorod Region Shelled From Ukraine - Governor

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.