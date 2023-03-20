UrduPoint.com

US to Unveil $350Mln Military Aid for Ukraine on Monday, Including HIMARS Rockets -Reports

The United States will announce another $350 million package of military assistance for Ukraine, which includes additional rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and fuel tanker trucks, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing unnamed Biden administration officials

The package is also expected to include a large number of various types of ammunition and an undisclosed number of riverine boats, the report said.

