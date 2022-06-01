UrduPoint.com

US To Unveil $700Mln In Ukraine Security Aid Wednesday, Package To Include HIMARS

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 05:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The US administration will unveil the eleventh security aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday that will include High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), a senior administration official told reporters.

"Tomorrow we'll be announcing the 11th package of security assistance under the presidential drawdown authority. That package will contain longer-range systems, specifically HIMARS, and munitions that will enable the Ukrainians to more precisely strike targets on the battlefield," the official said on Tuesday.

The package is worth $700 million the official said.

