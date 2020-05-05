UrduPoint.com
US To Unveil Findings On Coronavirus Source - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:36 PM

US to Unveil Findings on Coronavirus Source - Trump

The United States will trace the source of the coronavirus and publicly release its findings, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The United States will trace the source of the coronavirus and publicly release its findings, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will be reporting very definitively over a period of time," Trump said before embarking on a helicopter to leave the White House.

Trump has been lashing out at China for allegedly concealing the outbreak and mismanaging the crisis at its initial stages. Trump claims intelligence data suggests that coronavirus leaked from a lab in the city of Wuhan. The World Health Organization says the genomic sequence indicates the virus's source is natural.

