US to Unveil Middle East Peace Plan in 'Coming Weeks' - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The United States will release its Middle East peace plan in the coming weeks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told an audience at Kansas State University on Friday.

"We've undertaken a significant effort trying to unlock the riddle between Israel and the Palestinians...I think in the coming weeks we'll announce our vision, and hopefully both states and the world will see that as a building block, a basis on which to move forward," Pompeo said.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced Special Representative Jason Greenblatt, who was leading negotiations on the Middle East peace plan, will resign.

On June 25, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner unveiled the economic aspects of the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan at a conference in Bahrain. Greenblatt said the Trump administration will not release its peace plan until after the elections in Israel scheduled to be held later this month.

For decades, the Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza. Israel has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.