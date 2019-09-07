UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Unveil Middle East Peace Plan In 'Coming Weeks' - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:47 AM

US to Unveil Middle East Peace Plan in 'Coming Weeks' - Pompeo

The United States will release its Middle East peace plan in the coming weeks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told an audience at Kansas State University on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The United States will release its Middle East peace plan in the coming weeks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told an audience at Kansas State University on Friday.

"We've undertaken a significant effort trying to unlock the riddle between Israel and the Palestinians...I think in the coming weeks we'll announce our vision, and hopefully both states and the world will see that as a building block, a basis on which to move forward," Pompeo said.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced Special Representative Jason Greenblatt, who was leading negotiations on the Middle East peace plan, will resign.

On June 25, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner unveiled the economic aspects of the Trump administration's Middle East peace plan at a conference in Bahrain. Greenblatt said the Trump administration will not release its peace plan until after the elections in Israel scheduled to be held later this month.

For decades, the Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza. Israel has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Palestine White House Gaza Trump Bank Bahrain United States Middle East June From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

36 minutes ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

1 hour ago

Pogacar bosses Vuelta 13th stage, Roglic extends l ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

1 hour ago

Stocks gain on weak US jobs figure

21 minutes ago

At Least 2 Palestinians Killed, 23 Injured in Clas ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.