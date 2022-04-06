US to Unveil Sanctions on Major Russian State Enterprises on Thursday - White House

The United States will roll out full blocking sanctions against major Russian state-owned enterprises on April 7, the White House revealed in a fact sheet on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States will roll out full blocking sanctions against major Russian state-owned enterprises on April 7, the White House revealed in a fact sheet on Wednesday.

"Full blocking sanctions on critical major Russian state-owned enterprises.

This will prohibit any U.S. person from transacting with these entities and freeze any of their assets subject to U.S. jurisdiction, thereby damaging the Kremlin's ability to use these entities it depends on to enable and fund its war in Ukraine," the release said. "The Department of Treasury will announce these entities tomorrow."