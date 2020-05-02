US to Use Air National Guard for Reconnaissance Support of Anti-Drug Operation - Pentagon

The US Department of Defense (DOD) will activate an Air National Guard unit to provide reconnaissance support to a counter-narcotics operation in the Western Hemisphere, spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The US Department of Defense (DOD) will activate an Air National Guard unit to provide reconnaissance support to a counter-narcotics operation in the Western Hemisphere, spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Friday.

"DOD will activate an Air National Guard unit to provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support to the operation," Hoffman said.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order allowing the Defense Department to call into active duty as many as 200 reserve soldiers recruit for up to a year for the counter-narcotics operation.