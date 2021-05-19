UrduPoint.com
US To Use All Available Tools To Stop Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

US to Use All Available Tools to Stop Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Biden administration will use all available tools to try and prevent the completion of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting pipeline, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters.

"Broadly speaking, the administration is committed to using all available tools...

to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from being completed... Our goal is to reinforce European energy security as well as to safeguard against any type of predatory behavior that Russia has demonstrated in its past actions," Porter said during a briefing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration is waiving new sanctions that it imposed on a company constructing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline due to national security reasons.

More Stories From World

