US To Use Diplomacy, Sanctions To Respond To Nicaragua's 'Undemocratic' Election - Blinken

Mon 08th November 2021 | 08:44 PM

The United States will use diplomacy, coordinated actions, sanctions and visa restrictions to respond to Nicaragua's "undemocratic" election, State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Monday

Nicaragua held its general election on Sunday, with incumbent President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, running. As of Monday, Ortega's ruling Sandinista Front is in the lead with 74.49% after nearly half of votes counted.

"We will continue to use diplomacy, coordinated actions with regional allies and partners, sanctions, and visa restrictions, as appropriate, to promote accountability for those complicit in supporting the Ortega-Murillo government's undemocratic acts," Blinken said.

