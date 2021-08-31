US to Use Doha Post to Run Consular Affairs, Administer Aid in Afghanistan After Departure

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The US will be moving its diplomatic base of operations for Afghanistan to Doha, Qatar after completing its withdrawal of military forces from the country's capital city of Kabul, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.

"As of today, we've suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar, which will soon be formally notified to Congress," Blinken said at a presser on Monday. "For the time being, we will use this post in Doha to manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan, including consular affairs, administering humanitarian assistance, and working with allies, partners, and regional and international stakeholders to coordinate our engagement and messaging to the Taliban."