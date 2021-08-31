UrduPoint.com

US To Use Doha Post To Run Consular Affairs, Administer Aid In Afghanistan After Departure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:30 AM

US to Use Doha Post to Run Consular Affairs, Administer Aid in Afghanistan After Departure

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The US will be moving its diplomatic base of operations for Afghanistan to Doha, Qatar after completing its withdrawal of military forces from the country's capital city of Kabul, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced.

"As of today, we've suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar, which will soon be formally notified to Congress," Blinken said at a presser on Monday. "For the time being, we will use this post in Doha to manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan, including consular affairs, administering humanitarian assistance, and working with allies, partners, and regional and international stakeholders to coordinate our engagement and messaging to the Taliban."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Qatar Doha Congress Post From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bila ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bilateral relations over phone cal ..

4 hours ago
 Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers ..

Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers to speak at Gastech 2021

4 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-infor ..

UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-informed perspectives &#039;disrupt ..

5 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution crowns UAE’s 5 ..

National Human Rights Institution crowns UAE’s 50-year social development effo ..

5 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss growing ties

6 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air B ..

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air Base in Yemeni Lahij Governorat ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.