UrduPoint.com

US To Use Economic Tools To Ensure People Can Leave Afghanistan After Deadline - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

US to Use Economic Tools to Ensure People Can Leave Afghanistan After Deadline - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The United States will use every diplomatic and economic tool to ensure US citizens and Afghan allies can leave Afghanistan after the agreed-on August 31 deadline, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We will use every diplomatic, economic assistance tool at our disposal, working hand-in-hand with the international community first and foremost to ensure that those that want to leave Afghanistan after the [August] 31st are able to do so," Blinken said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United States August

Recent Stories

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

2 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

42 minutes ago
 US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Mi ..

US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Microelectronics Technology - En ..

42 minutes ago
 Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Minis ..

Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Ministers Nominated by Raisi - Stat ..

47 minutes ago
 England great Anderson sparks collapse before open ..

England great Anderson sparks collapse before openers pile on agony for India

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.