US to Use Economic Tools to Ensure People Can Leave Afghanistan After Deadline - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The United States will use every diplomatic and economic tool to ensure US citizens and Afghan allies can leave Afghanistan after the agreed-on August 31 deadline, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We will use every diplomatic, economic assistance tool at our disposal, working hand-in-hand with the international community first and foremost to ensure that those that want to leave Afghanistan after the [August] 31st are able to do so," Blinken said during a press briefing.