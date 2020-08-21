US to Use Every Tool to Ensure Russia, China Cannot Deliver Weapons to Iran - Pompeo

The United States will use "every tool" available to make sure that Russia and China cannot deliver weapons to Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News in an interview on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The United States will use "every tool" available to make sure that Russia and China cannot deliver weapons to Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox news in an interview on Friday.

