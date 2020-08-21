UrduPoint.com
US To Use Every Tool To Ensure Russia, China Cannot Deliver Weapons To Iran - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:35 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The United States will use "every tool" available to make sure that Russia and China cannot deliver weapons to Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox news in an interview on Friday.

"The US will use every tool to make sure that the Chinese and the Russians are incapable of delivering weapons systems to Iran," Pompeo said.

