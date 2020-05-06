US to Use 'Every Tool' to Get Detained Americans Back From Venezuela - Pompeo

The United States will use "every tool" to get the detained Americans back from Venezuela if the government of President Nicolas Maduro decides to hold them, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The United States will use "every tool" to get the detained Americans back from Venezuela if the government of President Nicolas Maduro decides to hold them, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"If these Americans are there, we want every American back. If the Maduro regime decides to hold them, we will use every tool that we have available to get them back," Pompeo said during a press briefing.