US to Use Military Aircraft to Deliver Ventilators to Russia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The United States will use a military aircraft to deliver ventilators to Russia to help the country treat patients with novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a US Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The US government is using military aircraft to transport ventilators to Russia. Because of the extremely limited availability of commercial flights, they will use military aircraft," the spokesperson said.

On Monday, a senior Trump administration official told Sputnik the United States will deliver 200 ventilators to Russia as per the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin for assistance.

The US Embassy in Moscow announced earlier that the first shipment scheduled for Wednesday will consist of 50 ventilators and another 150 will be produced and delivered soon thereafter.

In April, Russia assisted the United States fight the novel coronavirus pandemic by sending medical equipment, including 45 ventilators, 15,000 respirators and 1 million masks.