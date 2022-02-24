WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Biden administration will use Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LNR) as a reason to escalate tensions in Ukraine, former Republican candidate for the US Senate Ibra Taher told Sputnik.

"Now (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin's announcement to recognize and cooperate with separatist states will be used by the Biden administration as a justification for more escalation," Taher said.

Taher also said it was predictable that a Democrat-led US administration would push for an escalation with Russia by using several fronts like Ukraine, Belarus and Syria.

The Biden administration's provocations seeking to initiate war with Russia are a part of the globalist agenda, Taher added.

On Monday, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR. Under new treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.

Russia's decision to recognize the DPR and LNR came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened amid interference by the United States and some of its allies.