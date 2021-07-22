US to Use Sanctions if Russia Engages in Malign Activity - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The United States will use sanctions against Russia if Moscow engages in malign activity concerning the Nord Stream 2 project, a senior administration official told reporters on Friday.

"The United States and Germany will not tolerate Russia using energy as a geopolitical weapon in Europe," the official said.

"We are committed to working together with our allies and partners to impose significant costs on russia including in the areas of sanctions and energy flows if it engages these malign activities."

Russian officials have repeatedly said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is purely a commercial endeavor, not a political one. On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the United States is using Ukraine as a tool to try and change Moscow's policies.