US to Waive Fees, Streamline Entry Process for Afghans Resettling in Country - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The United States is going to waive fees and streamline entry process for Afghans resettling in the country, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will exempt filing fees and streamline application processing for Afghan nationals who were paroled into the United States for humanitarian reasons on or after July 30, 2021," the statement read.

This move will help facilitate Afghans' resettlement in the US by streamlining the processing of requests for work authorization, Green Cards, and associated services, it added.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said that approximately 70,000 Afghans have arrived in the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome. "Following the biggest airlift in U.S. history, DHS exercised its discretion to parole many Afghan nationals, on a case-by-case basis, into the United States for urgent humanitarian reasons," he said.