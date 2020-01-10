US to Waive Sanctions for Anyone Facilitating Probe of Downed Ukrainian Jet - Mnuchin

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Friday that the Treasury Department will issue sanctions waivers to anyone facilitating the investigation into the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752.

"Treasury will issue waivers for anybody - whether it's Americans or others - that can help facilitate the investigation," Mnuchin said during the press conference.