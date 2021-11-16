UrduPoint.com

US To Watch Closely Russia's Actions After Anti-Satellite Missile Test - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:40 AM

US to Watch Closely Russia's Actions After Anti-Satellite Missile Test - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The United States will be looking closely at Russia's actions in the coming days to determine whether to take action following Moscow's alleged anti-satellite missile test, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

Earlier on Monday, the State Department accused Russia of conducting an anti-satellite missile test against one of its own satellites. Washington condemned the action that allegedly generated debris and threatened the interests of all nations.

"Russia's dangerous and irresponsible behavior jeopardizes the long-term sustainability of our outer space and clearly demonstrates that Russia's claims of opposing the weapons and weaponization of space are disingenuous and hypocritical," Price said during a press briefing.

"I don't want to get ahead of specific measures that we may pursue... We are going to watch very closely as the Russian Federation chooses its actions in the coming days and weeks," he said.

In addition, Price pointed out that the missile test, along with other activities, give Washington a "pause" in determining whether the two nations can achieve a more stable relationship as it was hoped for in the run up to the June US and Russian leaders' summit held in Geneva.

"In many ways, I think it is too soon to tell whether that sort of more stable, more predictable relationship with Moscow is on the table," Price said. "But we are keeping those lines of diplomacy open."

According to the US State Department, the missile test has produced over 1,500 pieces of orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris that increase the risk to astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station and other human spaceflight activities.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Threatened Geneva Price United States May June All Satellites

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 202 ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

2 hours ago
 KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

2 hours ago
 Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU- ..

Putin Told Macron About Advisability of Direct EU-Belarus Dialogue on Migrants

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

3 hours ago
 Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of ..

Putin, Macron Express Satisfaction With Meeting of Foreign, Defense Ministers - ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.