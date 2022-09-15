UrduPoint.com

US To Withhold $130Mln In Military Aid To Egypt Over Human Rights Concerns - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The Untied States will withhold $130 million in military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns but will release $170 million under a waiver, the Associated Press reported citing US officials.

The report said on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken notified Egypt of the Biden administration's decision.

The report said the United States determined Egypt has been making some progress on human rights improvements by releasing some 500 of an estimated 60,000 political prisoners.

