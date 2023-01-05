UrduPoint.com

US To Withhold Abrams Tanks In First Delivery Of Armored Vehicles To Ukraine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 07:34 PM

The White House is continuing to withhold Abrams battle tanks from Ukraine, as the US and its allies are set to make their first delivery of Western armored vehicles in response to Kyiv's pleas for advanced weaponry, The Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed official

The official said an Abrams tank weighs 55 tons and its engine consumes gas very quickly. It also easily breaks down and maintenance requires certain expertise.

US President Joe Biden confirmed on Wednesday that the White House was considering the Bradley vehicle, which is 28 tonnes and can accommodate up to nine soldiers.

It is also equipped with heavy armor and various guns and can travel up to 35 miles per hour. As the US has thousands of Bradleys in stock, redirecting some to Ukraine would not pose an issue in terms of domestic inventory.

The planned delivery comes on the heels of the White House's announcement that it would send to Ukraine its most sophisticated air defense weapon, the Patriot missile battery, to help defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

