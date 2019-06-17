US To Withhold New Funds to Northern Triangle Until States Act on Migration - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The United States will not provide any new funds for programs in El Salvador Guatemala and Honduras until those countries take concrete action to curb illegal migration, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters on Monday.

"We completed a review and previously awarded grants and contracts will continue with current funding.

State Department assistance and supportive priorities of the Departments of Justice and homeland Security priorities to help the�Northern Triangle governments take actions to protect the US border and counter transnational organized crime will also continue," Ortagus said. "We will not provide new funds for programs in those countries until we are satisfied in Northern Triangle governments are taking concrete actions to reduce the number of illegal migrants coming to the US border."