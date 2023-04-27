US to Work on Maintaining Data Transparency of Level of Nuclear Forces - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The United States will continue to work to maintain data transparency about the level of its nuclear forces despite Russia suspending its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), US ambassador in Moscow Lynne Tracy told Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Tracy also said that Washington continues to analyze its next steps and possible countermeasures after Russia's suspension of the treaty as it aims to keep it afloat. She added that the US had informed Russia that it would not provide information as part of the semi-annual data exchange under the New START treaty.

In addition, the diplomat agreed that the Washington-Moscow relations at the moment are at their lowest point, but mentioned that the US does not consider Russians as its enemies.