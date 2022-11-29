UrduPoint.com

US To Work Through Embassy To Figure Out Why Russia Postponed New START Talks - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States will be working through its Embassy in Moscow to find out why Russia has postponed the talks on the New START treaty, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"We're going to be working through the embassy to try to figure out what happened here," Kirby said during a briefing.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik the meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the New START treaty in Cairo, scheduled for November 29 to December 6, will not take place, and will be postponed to a later date.

